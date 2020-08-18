Niantic has announced a makeup event for the Ultra Unlock Bonus, Dragon Week. As a reminder, the Ultra Unlock Bonuses were three week long events for all Pokémon Go players that Pokémon Go Fest 2020 players earned by completing Global Challenges tied to Rotating Habitats. The first of these bonus events was Dragon Week, a week of Dragon Pokémon Spawns, Eggs, and Raids. However, there were unspecified technical issues during the initial Dragon Week which began on July 31, 2020.

Because the technical issues were significant enough, Niantic will hold a makeup event beginning Friday, August 21, 2020 at 8 AM local time. The makeup event will end Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 10 PM local time. This makeup event will not feature the Spawns, Raids, and Eggs that the initial week had, but will feature an additional Timed Research which will consist of slightly different tasks for the same rewards offered during the initial event, including not one, but two Deino encounters. This new Timed Research line will be available for all players around the globe, regardless of participation in Pokémon Go Fest 2020 or the initial Dragon Week.

Are you excited for another chance to catch Deino? Were you affected by the technical issues during the initial Dragon Week?