As is tradition with Pokémon GO Fest events, Ultra Unlock bonuses are rewards players can earn for everyone by completing challenges. Throughout day one of Pokémon GO Fest 2020, Trainers will have over 30 global challenges tied to the Rotating Habitats . Every eight challenges that are completed by players around the world will unlock one additional Ultra Unlock event week for a total of three events.

The first of the Ultra Unlock Bonuses is Dragon Week. If Trainers around the globe are able to complete eight challenges, all Pokémon Go players will be rewarded with an entire week of Dragon type Pokémon. What can we expect from Dragon Week?

If Trainers around the world complete eight challenges, they will unlock Dragon Week. Some of the rarest and most powerful Pokémon, Dragon type Pokémon include the likes of Dragonite, Garchomp and Hydreigon. If unlocked, Dragon Week will run from Friday, July 31, 2020 at 1 PM PST to Friday, August 7, 2020.

So far, we know this week will include:

Alolan Exeggutor, Horsea, Dratini, Bagon, Trapinch, Swablu, and Gible will spawn in the wild.

Dratini, Bagon, Horsea, Trapinch, Swablu, Gible and Deino will be hatching from 7 KM Eggs.

Rayquaza will be in Five Star Raids.

Timed Research will include encounters with not one—but two Deino.

Shiny Deino will be introduced.

However, once this week is unlocked, there will surely be more details.

Questions?

Do you have any questions about the Ultra Bonus Dragon Week? Which Ultra Dragon type are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our in depth coverage of Pokémon Go Fest 2020 so you too can become a Pokémon Master!