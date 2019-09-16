If you've caught pretty much every pocket monster offered in Pokémon Go and were just waiting for Niantic to add more of them to the game, good news: That day has arrived. As of 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 16, Pokémon from the Unova region are in the mix and waiting for you to add them to your collection.

If you're a longtime fan of the franchise, you probably recognize these new characters from Pokémon Black and White, which released on the Nintendo DS toward the beginning of the decade. They've also appeared in anime and the CCG, but regardless, you'll undoubtedly see some familiar faces among the newcomers.

As with previous releases, not all Unova Pokémon are being added to the game at once, but here's who to hunt down right off the bat and where to find them:

Blitzle, Lillipup, Oshawott, Patrat, Pidove, Purrloin, Snivy, and Tepig are among the Unova Pokémon you'll find spawning in the wild. Activating the Adventure Sync: Nearby feature can help you spot them nearby.

Lillipup, Patrat, Pidove, and Purrloin are hatching from 2 km Eggs.

Blitzle, Drilbur, Foongus, Oshawott, Snivy, and Tepig can be hatched from 5 km Eggs.

Dein, Ferroseed, Golett, Klink, and Litwick have been added to 10 km Eggs.

Klink, Lillipup, and Patrat will also now appear in raids.

Several Unova characters can be found regionally, including Pansage (Asia-Pacific), Pansear (Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India), Panpour (the Americas and Greenland), Heatmor (Western hemisphere) and Durant (no relation to Kevin, Eastern hemisphere).

To top it all off, you should also be on the lookout for Shiny versions of Lillipup and Patrat. Expect more Unova Pokémon to join the fun in the coming weeks, but this should keep you plenty busy for the time being. Happy hunting!