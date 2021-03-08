Niantic has just posted details for the previously announced, Psychic and Steel Incense Day. The event will run for six hours on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Every hour during the event will alternate between Psychic and Steel type Pokémon, with the Psychic and Steel type, Beldum being drawn by Incense for all six hours.

The schedule for the day will be:

11AM - Psychic type Pokémon

Noon - Steel type Pokémon

1PM - Psychic type Pokémon

2PM - Steel type Pokémon

3PM - Psychic type Pokémon

4PM - Steel type Pokémon

Pokémon that will have an increased chance of being lured by Incense include:

Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.

Additionally, Beldum, Munna and Shieldon will have increased Shiny rates during the event. Any Metang evolved into Metagross during the event will have the Community Day Legacy move, Meteor Mash - one of the best Steel type moves in the game. The PokéShop will also feature an event exclusive one PokéCoin bundle.

Are you excited for the chance to catch lots of Steel and Psychic type Pokémon during this Incense Day? How many Meteor Mash Metagross are your hoping to evolve?