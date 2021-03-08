What you need to know
- Details for the upcoming Incense Day event in Pokémon Go have just been announced.
- The event will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2021 from 11AM to 5PM local time.
- Beldum and many other Steel and Psychic type Pokémon will be lured by Incense during the event.
Niantic has just posted details for the previously announced, Psychic and Steel Incense Day. The event will run for six hours on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Every hour during the event will alternate between Psychic and Steel type Pokémon, with the Psychic and Steel type, Beldum being drawn by Incense for all six hours.
The schedule for the day will be:
- 11AM - Psychic type Pokémon
- Noon - Steel type Pokémon
- 1PM - Psychic type Pokémon
- 2PM - Steel type Pokémon
- 3PM - Psychic type Pokémon
- 4PM - Steel type Pokémon
Pokémon that will have an increased chance of being lured by Incense include:
- Beldum*
- Natu*
- Girafarig
- Meditite*
- Baltoy*
- Munna*
- Alolan Diglett*
- Magnemite*
- Aron*
- Bronzor*
- Shieldon*
Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.
Additionally, Beldum, Munna and Shieldon will have increased Shiny rates during the event. Any Metang evolved into Metagross during the event will have the Community Day Legacy move, Meteor Mash - one of the best Steel type moves in the game. The PokéShop will also feature an event exclusive one PokéCoin bundle.
Are you excited for the chance to catch lots of Steel and Psychic type Pokémon during this Incense Day? How many Meteor Mash Metagross are your hoping to evolve? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
