Niantic has just announced a first for Pokémon Go: two Community Days in one month. November 2020 will feature both Electabuzz and Magmar Community Days.

Electabuzz will be featured on Sunday, November 15, 2020, from 11 AM to 5 PM local time and will include:

Shiny Elekid and Electabuzz will be hatching and spawning more frequently.

Electivire evolved on Community Day will have the event exclusive move, Flamethrower.

There will be a Snapshot Surprise.

A Community Day Box will be available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring an Elite Fast TM, three Super Incubators, three Incense, and 30 Ultra Balls.

There will be event exclusive Timed Research and Field Research tasks that can reward Sinnoh Stones and other items.

The Electabuzz Community Day exclusive Special Research story, Electric for Electabuzz will be available for $1 USD or local equivalent.

Eggs incubated during the event will have 1/4 Hatch Distance.

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours.

Magmar will be featured on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 11 AM to 5 PM local time and will include:

Shiny Magby and Magmar will be hatching and spawning more frequently.

Magmortar evolved on Community Day will have the event exclusive move, Thunderbolt.

There will be a Snapshot Surprise.

A Community Day Box will be available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring an Elite Charged TM, three Super Incubators, three Lucky Eggs, and 30 Ultra Balls.

There will be event exclusive Timed Research and Field Research that can reward Sinnoh Stones and other items.

The Magmar Community Day exclusive Special Research story, No Match for Magmar will be available for $1 USD or local equivalent.

Eggs incubated during the event will have 1/4 Hatch Distance.

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours.

Are you excited to participate in these back-to-back Community Day events? Which are you most eager to hatch, catch, and evolve? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!