What you need to know
- Players had 24 hours to vote on the next two Community Day Pokémon in Pokémon Go.
- A Twitter poll gave players the choice between Grimer, Caterpie, Charmander, and Porygon.
- The Pokémon with the most votes were Porygon and Charmander.
As previously announced, Niantic took a vote on Community Day Pokémon once again. The Pokémon players got to choose from this time included:
- Charmander with the Community Day exclusive move Dragon Breath.
- Caterpie with the Community Day exclusive move Hurricane.
- Grimer with the Community Day exclusive move Fire Punch.
- Porygon with the Community Day exclusive move Tri Attack
After 24 hours, the poll held on Twitter has concluded and the Pokémon with the most votes were Porygon followed by Charmander. In September 2020, Trainers will be able to catch tons of Porygon which we'll be able to evolve into Porygon2 and Porygon-Z. Porygon-Z evolved on Community Day will know the normal type move Tri Attack, a Charged Move that can lower the opponent's attack and defense.
In October, Trainers will be able to catch tons of the Fire type Kanto starter Pokémon, Charmander. Charmander evolved into Charizard on Community Day will know the Dragon type move Dragon Breath, a Fast Move that will give Charizard an extra edge against Dragon type Pokémon. It should also be noted that Charizard has not one, but two Mega Evolution formes, one of which is a Fire and Dragon type, something that likely played into its success in the polls.
Are you excited to catch tons of Porygon and Charmander? Or did you have your hopes up for Caterpie or Grimer? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
