This is probably rubbing salt in the wounds after the whole Dexit controversy, but it looks like Bulbasaur and Squirtle are in Pokémon Sword and Shield after all. You just can't acquire them yet. At least not through legitimate methods. If you're cool with hacking your game, the models appear to be fully functional with move sets and animations already programmed.
Parry with steel
Pokémon Sword
Welcome to the Galar region
Pokémon Sword features new Pokémon to tame and a legendary Pokémon exclusive to this version. There'll be plenty of things for trainers to explore and do that haven't been seen before.
Guard and protect
Pokémon Shield
Welcome to the Galar region
Pokémon Shield features new Pokémon to tame and a legendary Pokémon exclusive to this version. Explore, discover, and catch 'em all.
How to find Bulbasaur and Squirtle
It's not ideal, but right now, the only way to get either Bulbasaur or Squirtle appears to be through hacking the game files. Data miners uncovered code for each of Kanto's starters recently and have already verified that they do work in the game.
So I heard Bulbasaur and Squirtle had data in the game despite being potentially unobtainable, so I decided to test if they worked, and sure enough they do...#SWSHLeak pic.twitter.com/U0QZsYcSBZ— DeathChaos (@DeathChaos25) November 12, 2019
When can I get Bulbasaur and Squirtle without hacking?
It appeared odd that Charmander was in the game without his compatriots, so it makes sense to see that there is data for them. According to data miners who first uncovered the files, Bulbasaur and Squirtle may not be obtainable through normal means. Instead, it appears that they may be saved for an upcoming event or even a Max Raid battle.
Until GameFreak or The Pokémon Company confirm anything, this is all just speculation as to when and how we can legitimately obtain them.
Parry with steel
Pokémon Sword
Welcome to the Galar region
Pokémon Sword features new Pokémon to tame and a legendary Pokémon exclusive to this version. There'll be plenty of things for trainers to explore and do that haven't been seen before.
Guard and protect
Pokémon Shield
Welcome to the Galar region
Pokémon Shield features new Pokémon to tame and a legendary Pokémon exclusive to this version. Explore, discover, and catch 'em all.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The 16-inch MacBook Pro is available to pickup in Apple Stores today!
Apple's brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro is now available to reserve and collect in store!
Poll: Pokémon Sword and Shield are out! Which side are you on?
Pokémon Sword and Shield is finally here! Digital versions of the game unlocked at Midnight local time, or if you're based in the U.S. it was midnight EST!
How well (or not) does Photoshop work on iPad? You'll be surprised
Adobe has fulfilled its 2018 promise, bringing a new version of Photoshop to the iPad. Does it live up to the legacy?
Turn your Nintendo Switch into the ultimate console with a microSD card
With only 32GB on board, you’re going to need to make the most of the Switch’s expandable storage with a microSD card. Here’s our top picks to keep you gaming strong.