This is probably rubbing salt in the wounds after the whole Dexit controversy, but it looks like Bulbasaur and Squirtle are in Pokémon Sword and Shield after all. You just can't acquire them yet. At least not through legitimate methods. If you're cool with hacking your game, the models appear to be fully functional with move sets and animations already programmed.

It's not ideal, but right now, the only way to get either Bulbasaur or Squirtle appears to be through hacking the game files. Data miners uncovered code for each of Kanto's starters recently and have already verified that they do work in the game.

So I heard Bulbasaur and Squirtle had data in the game despite being potentially unobtainable, so I decided to test if they worked, and sure enough they do... #SWSHLeak pic.twitter.com/U0QZsYcSBZ

When can I get Bulbasaur and Squirtle without hacking?

It appeared odd that Charmander was in the game without his compatriots, so it makes sense to see that there is data for them. According to data miners who first uncovered the files, Bulbasaur and Squirtle may not be obtainable through normal means. Instead, it appears that they may be saved for an upcoming event or even a Max Raid battle.

Until GameFreak or The Pokémon Company confirm anything, this is all just speculation as to when and how we can legitimately obtain them.