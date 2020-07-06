What you need to know
- Rian Johnson is a huge fan of Pokémon Go.
- The esteemed director of Star Wars: the Last Jedi and Knives Out helped create a new commercial for GO Fest 2020.
- Pokémon GO Fest 2020 is just three weeks away.
Today, Niantic released a new ad for Pokémon GO Fest 2020 directed by Rian Johnson. It turns out Rian Johnson is also a big fan of Pokémon Go:
"Pokémon GO has kept me engaged with my friends remotely as I've been practicing physical distancing these past few months," said Rian Johnson. "As a longtime Pokémon trainer, it was a real pleasure working with Niantic on this spot. It was a new experience for me to direct a production remotely, and I enjoyed the highly collaborative process and think we put together a fun and upbeat commercial that fans will enjoy."
In addition to director Rian Johnson, a global team worked together to make this ad happen. the cast and crew included people from New Zealand and LA, teams from Niantic, The Pokémon Company International, and staff in New York, Seattle, San Francisco, London, and Tokyo. You can watch the fun new ad here:
Pokémon GO Fest 2020 is a global, entirely virtual event coming to Pokémon Go July 25 and 26, 2020. Players can buy their pass for this upcoming event for $15 USD or local equivalent in the PokéShop. Right now, players can participate in the Pokémon Go anniversary challenge to unlock even more fun for the event!
What do you think of the new Pokémon GO Fest 2020 ad? Will you be joining the global community for Pokémon GO Fest 2020? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides, so you can be a Pokémon Master!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Hell froze over, pigs flew, and Google added Split View to Gmail for iPad
Google's reputation for being awfully slow to adding support for new iOS features is well earned but it's now added support for Split View on iPad. And it only took five years.
'Greyhound' star Tom Hanks isn't a fan of the movie's AppleTV+ debut
Tom Hanks stars in "Greyhound," a movie that should have been hitting cinemas. But COVID-19 put paid to that and Hanks isn't happy he's had to settle for Apple TV+.
Keep your gear charged with this 10000mAh USB-C power bank down to just $9
This power bank features both 18W PD USB-C and Quick Charge 3.0 USB-A ports. It's slim and light and can refill most modern phones at least twice over making it a perfect addition to your daily carry. Use the below coupon to save.
All the limited and special edition Nintendo Switch consoles you can buy
Don't want your Nintendo Switch to look like everyone else's? These limited edition Switch consoles will stand out in a crowd, and you can buy one today.