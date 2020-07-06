Today, Niantic released a new ad for Pokémon GO Fest 2020 directed by Rian Johnson. It turns out Rian Johnson is also a big fan of Pokémon Go:

"Pokémon GO has kept me engaged with my friends remotely as I've been practicing physical distancing these past few months," said Rian Johnson. "As a longtime Pokémon trainer, it was a real pleasure working with Niantic on this spot. It was a new experience for me to direct a production remotely, and I enjoyed the highly collaborative process and think we put together a fun and upbeat commercial that fans will enjoy."

In addition to director Rian Johnson, a global team worked together to make this ad happen. the cast and crew included people from New Zealand and LA, teams from Niantic, The Pokémon Company International, and staff in New York, Seattle, San Francisco, London, and Tokyo. You can watch the fun new ad here: