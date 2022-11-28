Even Apple fans will like these incredible Samsung deals during Cyber Monday

Samsung is one of the biggest names in tech. During Cyber Monday, you can find some of the company's hottest consumer products at excellent discounts. Look for price drops on earbuds, computer monitors, TVs, and more.

Samsung Cyber Monday deals

(opens in new tab) SAMSUNG S65UA Series 34-Inch Ultrawide QHD (3440x1440) Computer Monitor | $1,014.29 $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Feel fully immersed with this impressive monitor ideal for gaming, movies, or design projects. With an aspect ratio of 21:9, this monitor is sure to please. Includes HDR10 and much more.



(opens in new tab) SAMSUNG 32-inch Class FRAME QLED LS03 Series| $527.99 $477.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Frame is perhaps one of the coolest-looking TVs around. With Alexa built-in, his device comes with a Samsung OneRemote and offers an Art Mode that transforms it into a beautiful work of art when you're not watching your favorite TV show.

(opens in new tab) SAMSUNG HW-S50B/ZA 3.0ch All-in-One Soundbar| $347.99 now $147.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This all-in-one soundbar includes two woofers and tweeters to offer a rich sound that fits into any room. With Dolby Digital 5.1, DTS Virtual, and Q-Symphony. There's also a Music Mode.

(opens in new tab) SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds | $199.99 now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) These impressive buds offer crystal clear sounds, excellent battery life, and Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation. With Bluetooth, these buds will work with any device, including iPhone. If you own a Samsung phone, extra features are unlocked.



Samsung is often compared to Apple because of its popular lineup of smartphones. And yet, the company also makes products that don't compete with the iPhone maker. Many are on sale, including televisions, monitors, soundbars, etc.

In the meantime, check out our particular pages highlighting other Cyber Monday deals, including ones featuring iPads and Apple Watch.