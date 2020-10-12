Previously, Niantic announced changes coming to eggs in Pokémon Go beginning today, October 12, 2020. These changes have expanded into a new Team GO Rocket event, in which players must rescue Strange Eggs, new red 12 KM eggs from the Team GO Rocket Leaders. Trainers will have one week to rescue as many of these Strange Eggs as possible and, for the first time since March, new Team GO Rocket Special Research is available! This Special Research is focused on Strange Eggs and will be the last new Team GO Rocket Special Research added for the year.

While 12 KM Strange Eggs will be available after the event, during this week, eggs will require 1/4 the distance to hatch. So far, we know the following Pokémon can hatch from Strange Eggs:

Larvitar

Scraggy

Trubbish

Vullaby

In addition to new Special Research and Strange Eggs, Trainers can once again rescue Shadow Mewtwo, the most powerful Pokémon in the entire game, from Giovanni.

Team GO Rocket Balloons and Invaded PokéStops will be appearing more often during this event, new Team GO Rocket avatar items will be available in the Style Shop, and Trainers can look forward to a special Snapshot Surprise. Also the following Pokémon will be appearing more in the wild during this event:

Spinarak

Houndour

Poochyena

Gulpin

Stunky

Purrloin

Are you excited for the return of Team GO Rocket Special Research? Will you be trying for Shadow Mewtwo this week? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!