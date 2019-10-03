Kuo says that the driving force behind Apple releasing a current model priced at a lower cost than the iPhone 11 are users still getting used to the iOS ecosystem, those on a limited budget, and iPhone users not interested in new features like multiple cameras and Face ID. Convincing hold-out users to update to a newer version that will use Apple's services well is potentially a reason as well.

This is not the first rumor that discusses the possibility that a possible "iPhone SE 2" will be the size of the iPhone 8. The first discussions of that being the case were in September, just prior to the iPhone 11 release.

Existing Apple suppliers expected to benefit are FII, Catcher, and Jabil for casing pieces and casting.