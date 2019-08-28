Apple could soon start selling iPhones in India online. According to a report from Bloomberg, India eased rules that forced companies to source a number of their production in India, and in the process allowing them to set up online stores and eventually physical stores.

India's rules previously forced companies like Apple to source at least 30% of their production locally, but now that number will include exports. It bypasses Apple's problem with having most of its manufacturing based in China.

It will now allow Apple to sell its products online before setting up brick and mortar stores, which Apple still plans to do.