  • Apple announced iPhone in 2007.
  • A report has it likely to have sold around 1.9 billion iPhones by 2021.
  • It's closing in on two billion.

Steve Jobs announced iPhone 13 years ago today and is closing in on selling its two-billionth handset according to a new report.

Apple doesn't say how many iPhones it's sold anymore, but after BNN Bloomberg spoke with eight analysts the consensus is that Apple will probably sell around 195 million of them in 2020. If correct, that means 1.9 billion iPhones will have been sold by the beginning of 2021.

Apple sold its billionth iPhone around ten years after the big unveiling in 2007 despite initial backlash from many in the industry. BlackBerry famously mocked Apple's arrival in the smartphone market – something which certainly hasn't aged well with the Canadian firm now a shadow of its former self.

While Apple has now shifted its attentions to services in a world where smartphone saturation is a very real thing, it is still likely to celebrate the sale of its two-billionth handset. When – not if – that happens.