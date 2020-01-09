Steve Jobs announced iPhone 13 years ago today and is closing in on selling its two-billionth handset according to a new report.

Apple doesn't say how many iPhones it's sold anymore, but after BNN Bloomberg spoke with eight analysts the consensus is that Apple will probably sell around 195 million of them in 2020. If correct, that means 1.9 billion iPhones will have been sold by the beginning of 2021.