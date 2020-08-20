What you need to know
- Apple just ran a YouTube test with a scheduled go-live date of September 10.
- The stream had a placeholder image from WWDC in June.
- But it was definitely scheduled for next month – maybe iPhone time?
Did Apple just manage to leak the date of its own media event? Maybe, after eagle-eyed Matt Birchler managed to stumble upon a "TEST" stream that is scheduled for September 10, 2020 at 12:15pm.
While the stream used a placeholder image from WWDC in June, there's no denying the new date and the fact Apple seemingly has a stream planned for September 10. Whether that's an iPhone stream, we don't know.
Oops, TEST 😋 pic.twitter.com/ZM9j9n47yN— Matt Birchler (@mattbirchler) August 20, 2020
Apple would normally hold an event around September 10, but with the company already saying it won't have iPhones ready until October that was put into severe doubt for 2020. However, it's more than possible that we could see the usual September event with iPhones ready to ship a few weeks later.
