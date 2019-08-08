What you need to know
- Apple has announced special iPhones that will provided security researchers with unprecedented access.
- These iPhones come with ssh, a root shell, and advanced debug capabilities.
- Program applications are open to anyone when it launches next year.
Apple on Thursday announced it will supply security researchers with special iPhones in a bid to strengthen hardware and software security. The program is expected to launch next year.
The special iPhones will feature an ssh, a root shell, and advanced debug capabilities, Apple said. Twitter user 0x30n shared a screenshot of Apple's Black Hat presentation:
The new program is part of a larger bid to encourage communication between security researchers and Apple. In addition to announcing special iPhones, Apple is also expanding its bug bounty program to macOS, iCloud, tvOS, iPadOS, and watchOS, with a maximum payout of $1,000,000 for a "zero-click kernel code execution with persistence."
To get your hands on one of Apple's special iPhones, you'll need a proven track record of high-quality systems security research.
