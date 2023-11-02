Apple Gift Cards over Black Friday — what's going to happen?

Black Friday is coming, and we all know what that means — massive deals on loads of different Apple devices. Not that you’ll find any kind of discount on the Apple Store — the firm generally offers Gift Cards instead, giving you money off another product of your choice when you buy something else.

Of course, there hasn’t been any news yet as to what kind of offer there’s going to be at the Apple store over the sale, but we should know more when Black Friday rolls around. Speaking of last year…

Last year Apple Gift Card Black Friday

In 2022, there were a couple of different gift cards that you could get hold of, but you had to buy different products from the store to qualify. To get the biggest gift card of $250, you had to make a suitably large purchase to match — that would be the M1 Pro or M1 Max MacBook Pro, the then top-of-the-range MacBooks.

Smaller gift cards were given out for other purchases. Beats headphones would net you $50 cards, while AirPods would get you $25 cards. iPhones were $50 cards, while an Apple Watch SE got you $50 to spend. Considering how much you were paying already, the amount of gift credit you got felt a little thin on the ground.

In fact, It wasn’t worth going to the Apple Store at all. It often didn’t save you any money, instead making you pay full price and giving you money off something you probably weren’t looking for in the first place.

What about this year?

It’s likely we’ll see something much the same this year — no actual initial savings, and then gift cards handed out with every purchase. Of course, we don’t know for sure until the sale actually comes around, but as always we’d recommend looking elsewhere for the best Apple Black Friday deals.