Every new product Apple could still announce in 2024: iPad Pro, iPhone 16, and more

Every year, Apple overhauls some or all of its product lines and introduces some brand new devices to get us excited with, too, and 2024 is already proving no different.

We’ve already seen the launch of Apple Vision Pro back in February, as well as the reveal of the M3 MacBook Air in March. Apple’s yearly developer conference has also been announced again for June 10, with WWDC 2024 rumored to be full of announcements related to artificial intelligence and its software platforms.

Yet we still have nine months of the year to go — and there are plenty of products that are due an upgrade. So look no further, as we’re about to go through what may or may not still be waiting in the wings in a top-secret Apple lab, ready to launch before the year ends. We’re breaking it down into three categories — products that are almost certainly nearly ready to hit shelves, devices likely to appear before the year is out, and the remaining products from the rumor mill that are said to be in the works but may yet be a bit further away still.

Most Likely

Software (iOS 18, macOS 15, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, visionOS 2)

Key rumored features: AI, Home Screen Customization for iPhone

Predicted release date: September 2024

Even though we’re light on the details for the next software upgrades that will power all of Apple’s devices, there are rumors that iOS 18 will be the biggest update in years for the underlying iPhone operating system. Artificial intelligence is likely to be the main talking point at WWDC 2024, which takes place on June 10, as well as better customization for an iPhone’s Home Screen. Other than that, we’re in the dark for now as to what macOS 15, watchOS 11 and the other software updates will offer — though expect AI to be at the heart of each of them.

iPhone 16

Key rumored features: Extra ‘Capture’ button, A18 chip, new colors, bigger sizes

Predicted release date: September 2024

Ever since the first iPhone debuted in 2007, we’ve seen a new model launch every year. We expect 2024 to be no different — it’s just wondering which month that the iPhone 16 line will launch. It’s been an almost-clockwork September launch window for iPhones in recent years, so we’d expect the same for 2024. A new capture button is rumored to be placed below the power button, so you’ll be able to take camera shots more easily. A returning color of Rose Gold could be appearing for the 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max models, too. And an A18 chip, primed for AI features, is likely as well.

M3 iPad Pro

Key rumored features: OLED Display, M3 chip, thinner bezel, new Magic Keyboard

Predicted release date: April 2024

What’s better than incredible power in an Apple product? More power. An M3 chip could help render videos in apps like Final Cut Pro far quicker than the currently available M2 iPad Pro, and an OLED display could show those blacks and other colors much more vibrantly.

M3 iPad Air 6

Key rumored features: M3 Chip, bigger 12.9-inch model too

Predicted release date: April 2024

We’re light on details as to what a new iPad Air could entail — but expect the tablet to have a new M3 chip to take advantage of the extra power and battery saving features that the Apple silicon chip provides. There are also rumors that a bigger, 12.9-inch model, could be made available as well as a 10.9-inch model.

Likely

M3 Mac mini

Key rumored features: M3 Chip

Predicted release date: October 2024

The Mac mini is a fantastic machine that can fit into a lot of different workflows, but it hasn’t had an update since the M2 arrived to the desktop in January 2023. Rumors are light on this potential upgrade, but we’re expecting to see a new Mac mini with an M3 chip by the end of the year — likely at a fall Mac event as in previous years, such as the Halloween event which unveiled the M3 MacBook Pro laptops .

Apple Watch X

Key rumored features: New design, possible microLED display, new strap design

Predicted release date: September 2024

Much like how the iPhone X in 2017 was meant to be the 10-year ‘Anniversary iPhone’, an Apple Watch X is rumored to do something similar this year. Touted to debut with a new design of thinner bezels and redesigned watch straps, this could be a huge upgrade for the core Apple Watch line, which has been treading water for its past few iterations. The watch may also come with a microLED display, which can result in a brighter screen, especially when you try to look at the Watch in direct sunlight — though recent supply chain stories have poured water on this possibility .

Apple Pencil 3

Key rumored features: Find My integration, taptic feedback, AirPod-style buttons, visionOS integration

Predicted release date: April 2024

After an Apple Pencil with USB-C arrived in October 2023, we’re hoping to see a more significant upgrade this year. Already, plenty of rumors seem to give the impression that’s the case, with AirPod-style buttons to change between different pencil styles, different nubs, ‘Digital Crown’ cap control, and much more suggested for inclusion. We would expect the Pencil to arrive alongside new iPads later this year.

AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 3

Key rumored features: USB-C port on all models, H2 chip, hearing aid functionality

Predicted release date: September 2024

The whole line of Apple’s AirPods look set to be given a revamp later this year, with USB-C ports in all of the cases, a H2 chip, and Active Noise Cancellation as standard being the expected upgrades. The last update we saw was a USB-C case for AirPods Pro 2 in September 2023, so it’s high time to see some big improvements for 2024.

M4 MacBook Pro

Predicted release date: November 2024

Since the first M1 chip arrived in 2020, we’ve seen subsequent improvements in Apple silicon ever since. As it stands, we have the M3 and M3 Pro chips in the MacBook Pro laptops, which were released in November 2023. Before that, the M2 MacBook Pros launched in January 2023 — so there’s a chance we’ll see a new version by the end of the year. There could be a slight hiccup though. According to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg , the next MacBook Pro has “just started formal development” — so we’d put this at a 50/50 possibility for now.

Not Likely for 2024

M3 Ultra Mac Pro

Predicted release date: June 2025

The Mac Pro feels like it’s in limbo currently. An M2 Ultra Mac Studio can easily do the job of a Mac Pro for a lot less money. Even the M3 Pro MacBook Pro laptops do a great job when stacked up against Apple’s ultra desktop machine. We wouldn’t be surprised to see an update someday for power users, but there is a nagging thought of — is there any point to the Mac Pro line anymore?

M3 Max and Ultra Mac Studio

Predicted release date: January 2025

Again, the M2 Mac Studio easily does the job of what a Mac Pro can offer — and for a lower cost as well, so we aren’t expecting to see a new model until next year, once the M4 chips are announced.

AirPods Max 2 with USB-C

Predicted release date: Anyone's guess!

At this point, it’s comical that we’ve not seen one update to Apple’s over-ear headphones since they were first made available in December 2020, and we’re not expecting to see this change in 2024. AirPods Max still has a Lightning port, still has a terrible case, and still has the same colors. Granted, they look and sound great — but it would be nice to see the H2 chip and a USB-C port someday. For now though, we’re not holding out much hope.

HomePod 3

Predicted release date: February 2025

Acclaimed by our News Editor back in February 2023 , HomePod 2 made a surprisingly punchy debut, and in two colors, as well — White and Midnight. Since then, rumors have been circulating about a new HomePod with a smart-home controlling screen . Back in February, Mark Gurman at Bloomberg revealed that, “there was a device [in the works] that would combine the Apple TV , FaceTime and HomePod in one system, as well as a HomePod with a screen that swivels like a robotic arm." It seems like this model is nowhere near ready, though.

Apple TV 4K (Fourth Generation)

Predicted release date: Who knows!

It’s fair to say that Apple TV’s issues lie more with tvOS, the software that powers the hockey puck hardware. It’s a great device to watch all of your content on, as well as the best shows on Apple TV Plus — but tvOS barely gets a mention from Apple these days. If there is an update coming, we’d expect both new hardware and software to be announced at the same time, to herald a major upgrade to Apple TV. Yet we can’t see this happening until at least 2025.