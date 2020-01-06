Investment company Susquehanna says that we might have to wait until 2021 if we want to get our hands on the fastest 5G iPhones. That's in a new report picked up by CNBC, although 2020 might still be in the cards.

The report notes that while Apple will announce all of its 5G iPhones this September, not all of them will be ready to actually launch. Instead, the mmWave 5G iPhones – the ones that will be around 10x faster than LTE – will arrive in early 2021. Or, December 2020. Either way, it won't be in September.

The staggered release schedule is something Apple has done previously, too. It announced iPhone 8 and iPhone X alongside each other in September 2017, but the latter didn't go on sale for a few more weeks. It appears that a similar manouver is expected here, too.

But the most interesting news here is that Susquehanna also reckons that the standard 5G iPhones will all make use of LCD screens. That would suggest iPhone 12 will be 5G. But the mmWave 5G handsets will reportedly all use OLED which points to iPhone 12 Pro. If everything Susquehanna believes is accurate that would mean iPhone 12 Pro, Apple's flagship iPhone, might not ship in 2020 at all.