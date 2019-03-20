Alongside new AirPods , Apple released a bunch of new color options for its most popular iPhone and Apple Watch accessories, including a new iPhone XS Smart Battery Case in Pink Sand . The same case is also available for the larger iPhone XS Max , and it's honestly about time that Apple started releasing these in more colors. To date, we've only ever seen black, white , and a red battery case, but Apple goes wild with colors for the rest of its silicon and leather cases, with new releases happening every season.

Aside from the new color on the outside here, there's nothing new on the inside. If you're on the edge about getting a Smart Battery Case and just weren't thrilled with the color options, now may be the best time to buy. Be sure to check out Rene's full review of the new cases, and then grab one for yourself.

