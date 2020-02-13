What you need to know
- AquaTech has announced the AxisGO for iPhone 11.
- It's a pro-grade water housing and imaging system.
- There are iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max versions.
AxisGO is a new professional-grade water housing and imaging system that's designed to make it easier for photographers and videographers to capture amazing underwater shots. And you're going to want one.
Announced today, AxisGO from AquaTech comes in a basic kit option but you can also add a variety of grips and mounts, lens ports, accessories, and bundle kits that are suited to whatever you might want to do with your iPhone.
Heck, you can even use the AxisGO when you're doing battle with sharks. Or something.
View this post on Instagram
How to deter a large shark if approached: 1. Look at it 2. Face it. 3 Glance around for other sharks as it approaches 4. Slowly back away and extend any object towards it (Fins are ideal, camera I love this @axisgo and of course @gopro the most) If they continue to approach you may need to physically deter them (I love that sharks are one of the few animals that will swim up to you given enough time and depending on the species & situation of course) If they come at you then purposefully place your hand on top of their head (not the front of the nose or anywhere close to the mouth) then lock your elbow, and push yourself up and over or off to the side and look around and repeat if needed (unlikely) as you move towards your exit. Love this photo by my love @juansharks because you can see another #shark coming in the background which is why it’s important to look around and swim, surf, and dive with a buddy when you enter the sharks home, the ocean. Exciting day today @oneoceandiving with warm water & the first few whales I’ve seen close to the boat & @gadormunta name sake #TigerShark #SharkIDGador & I heard #SharkIDRoxy was spotted later too. Yay @kennaaloha @taylork.sea @capt_shy 💙🦈🎉 Tiger sharks tend to concentrate in slightly higher numbers but are known to follow whales who are being spotted earlier for us on the #NorthShore of #Oahu Calm dive conditions and glassy surf 😍🌊 for a few more days till the wind turns #paradise If you want to learn more you can join a professional shark researcher and safety diver with @oneoceandiving who will teach you a ton and guide you in water with sharks or if Hawaii is not on your radar of you want to know what to do in more detail to avoid, interact, deter, or what to do in the worst case senario check out my book “What you should know about sharks” Now with full color photos. Currently available on @amazon shop @amazonsmile to support non profits like Save The Sea Turtles International. All proceeds to @oneoceanconservation 💙🦈💙🌊💙🏄🏼♀️💙 Wetsuit : Water Inspired by @xcelwetsuits I love @cressi1946 Freediving fins and masks are the best ⭐️
This looks like the kind of thing creatives could really get their teeth into if you pardon the shark pun. You can pick up the basic water housing for $199 direct from AquaTech with multiple color options available. I'm quite partial to the Seafoam Green color, myself.
