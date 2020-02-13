AxisGO is a new professional-grade water housing and imaging system that's designed to make it easier for photographers and videographers to capture amazing underwater shots. And you're going to want one.

Announced today, AxisGO from AquaTech comes in a basic kit option but you can also add a variety of grips and mounts, lens ports, accessories, and bundle kits that are suited to whatever you might want to do with your iPhone.

Heck, you can even use the AxisGO when you're doing battle with sharks. Or something.

This looks like the kind of thing creatives could really get their teeth into if you pardon the shark pun. You can pick up the basic water housing for $199 direct from AquaTech with multiple color options available. I'm quite partial to the Seafoam Green color, myself.