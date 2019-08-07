Apple has released a new Shot on iPhone series dedicated to the ASMR community. The videos, called Apple ASMR, focus on a specific sound, from a calm rain at camp to crunching sounds on the trail.

Apple notes the videos are best experienced while wearing headphones. This will allow listeners to really focus on the audio, which is the star of the show.

While audio is a big part of Apple's ASMR series, the actual videos help accentuate the content. They also help show off the iPhone's video capabilities, particularly the woodworking video, which is filmed in a low light environment.

ASMR is known as autonomous sensory meridian response, and is characterized by a euphoric tingling sensation on the skin, often on the scalp or back of the neck. You either get it or you don't.