Every quarter, Chase Freedom runs a 5% back offer for certain categories. For the last three months of 2019, two of those categories could help you earn 5% back on your iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max. From October 1, 2019 through December 30, 2019, cardholders will be able to earn 5% cash back (or points) when making a purchase using PayPal or Chase Pay. The offer is good for up to $1,500 in purchases.

If you are are an AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint customer, and are looking to upgrade with your carrier, you can take advantage of the Chase Pay or Paypal offer at Best Buy. The retailer allows customers to use Chase Pay or Paypal when buying iPhone and iPhone 11 Pro online and even lets you to pay for the full amount of the device. So, as long as you're not trying to buy the device carrier free and planning on buying the device outright, you can grab 5% back on your new iPhone 11 (or Pro, or Pro Max).

You can also use Paypal to shop for your new iPhone at eBay. While this tends to be more of the wild west of iPhone shopping, if you find an authorized or reliable seller, you can pay with Paypal and still earn 5% back. You do have to connect Chase Pay with Paypal, but once you do, you can use your Chase Freedom card through Paypal at any retailer that accepts the payment method.

While Apple Card will earn you 3% cash back on your iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max through the Apple Store or Apple's website, Chase Freedom almost doubles that offer. You just have to be willing to wait until the promotion kicks in on October 1st and shop at select merchants.