One of Apple Card's biggest selling points is its consistent 3% cash back on all Apple purchases, whether that be a new Mac, AirPods, or even Apple's services like Apple Music and iCloud storage. While it may seem like a no brainer to use your Apple Card to purchase your next iPhone, we've done the math and found that there is another card that beats out Apple, and that is the American Express Cash Magnet® Card. There are three reasons I would use this card over Apple Card for my next iPhone: rewards, protection, and compatibility. Earn a ton more in rewards At first look, Apple Card's 3% cash back on all purchases made at Apple is a tough perk to beat when compared to the 1.5% cash back earned on the American Express Cash Magnet® Card, but things get more interesting when you consider the other things that are commonly offered with a new credit card. The first is a cash back welcome bonus, and the second is an interest-free introductory offer, both of which Apple Card is lacking. The American Express Cash Magnet® Card, on the other hand, offers both of these. New cardholders will earn a $150 statement credit after spending $1,000 or more in purchases within the first 3 months of Card Membership, an easy feat considering a new iPhone XS costs $1,000. Even if you bought the iPhone XR at $750, you're only $250 shy of earning the credit, not a hard task considering you have 3 months to complete it. The card also features an intro APR of 0% for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (then a variable rate, currently 15.24% to 26.24%). This essentially means that not only will you earn more cash back than Apple Card when buying your next iPhone, but you'll enjoy interest free payments for the first 15 months, plenty of time to pay off your new device.

