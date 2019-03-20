Looking to upgrade to one of Apple's newest devices? Well, buy a new iPhone XR, X, XS, or XS Max with Verizon Wireless and you can get up to $750 off the cost of a second phone. That's the equivalent of an iPhone XR, so you could just get an XR for free if you wanted.

Add the two iPhones you want to your cart, make sure one of them is a new smartphone line, add any Unlimited plan, and that's when you'll get the credits. It requires the prerequisites of a new line of service and Unlimited plan, and the promo credits will stop if the plan changes. The $750 promo credit will be applied to your account over a 24-month period.

You can spend up to $1,449.99 on the new phone, which means you could pair the deal with a 512GB iPhone XS Max, the largest available capacity, if you wanted. The $750 credit won't change no matter what second phone you choose, but at least you have the freedom to pick your favorite capacities and favorite colors.

Our team has breakdowns for all of these phones. Our review of the iPhone X was hyper positive with a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. We said, "If you're ready for something new, including an almost edge-to-edge OLED display with TrueTone and HDR, a TrueDepth camera that gives you Portrait selfies, face tracking and Animoji, and Face ID facial identity scanning, an optically stabilized telephoto lens on back, and a new gesture navigation system on front, then get your order in as soon as you can for iPhone X."

The XS and XS Max review highlights just how much bigger and faster those phones are. The iPhone XS "gains the world's first 7-nanometer processor with A12 Bionic, faster Face ID, wider stereo speakers, Gigabit LTE, dual-SIM, Smart HDR, adjustable background blur, stereo video recording, IP68 water resistance, a new gold finish." And the Max does all that, just a whole lot bigger.

With this deal you and a friend can share in all that goodness together.

