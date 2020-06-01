You may or may not know it, but fast charging has been possible on iOS since the iPhone 8's release. Despite this, the charger Apple ships in the box doesn't allow it, and upgrading to a fast USB-C charger and cable wasn't always affordable. Thankfully, that's since changed as now other companies can produce MFi-certified Lightning to USB-C cables and offer them at much better prices.

Take this 3-foot RAVPower USB-C to Lightning Cable for instance. It's normally available for just $14, whereas the official Apple version of this cable is nearly $20 at Amazon. Thanks to a limited-time price drop, you can save even further today and pick up RAVPower's cable for only $6.54. That saves you over 50% compared to its usual price.

You'll want to have a USB-C Power Delivery wall charger to fast charge your iPhone once this cable arrives at your house. Using RAVPower's cable with a USB-C adapter will allow you to charge your iPhone from 0% to 50% in 30 mins. Fast charging also works on Apple's newest iPad models.

As well as supporting fast charging, these cables also work for high-speed data transfers up to 480Mbps. If you've upgraded to a newer MacBook and don't have a full-size USB-A port anymore, cables like these are an absolute necessity. At this price, it's worth grabbing a few just to keep around the house, at the office, and in your various travel bags.

The RAVPower cable should last longer than Apple's version too with a 30,000 bend lifespan and reinforced connectors. A longer, 6-foot version of this cable is also on sale today at $11.99. That's compared to Apple's 2M cable for $33 which is the same length and offers the same charging speeds at almost three times the price.

