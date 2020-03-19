What you need to know
- Conan O'Brien will be re-starting his full show.
- He'll be using an iPhone to film.
- And guests will be interviewed via Skype.
If you've been missing your Conan O'Brien fix you're in for some good news – coronavirus be damned, he's coming back to your screen on Monday.
Starting Monday we can expect the "Conan" show to air on TBS with around 75 people involved in making that happen according to a new Variety report.
O'Brien "likes to work. He likes to make stuff – as we all do. We are in the business of making content and this what we do. The idea that we can't do it is a little frustrating," says Jeff Ross, the late-night host's longtime executive producer, in an interview. "We have a staff that wants to work, that doesn't want to not get paid, and you just want to keep the business going."
O'Brien also took to Twitter to share the news, saying that he'll be relying on his iPhone and Skype to get the job done. But it's OK, "the quality of my work will not go down because technically that's not possible," O'Brien said in a statement.
I am going back on the air Monday, March 30th. All my staff will work from home, I will shoot at home using an iPhone, and my guests will Skype. This will not be pretty, but feel free to laugh at our attempt. Stay safe.— Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 19, 2020
Monday's show will be one to take in, if only to see how things pan out. Now I'm just hoping that someone tells all involved to record in landscape. Otherwise, we could be in for quite the horror show!
