  • Director Rian Johnson was discussing a scene from "Knives Out".
  • During the scene, Jamie Lee Curtis has an iPhone.
  • Johnson says that Apple doesn't want bad guys to use its products on-screen.

Director Rian Johnson has been discussing a scene from his hit movie "Knives Out" with Vanity Fair and he had some interesting things to say. Particularly about Apple.

While Johnson takes us through the scene in detail he notes that Apple doesn't let iPhones appear on-screen in the hands of bad guys. Probably because it's bad for the company's image.

You can watch the full video below, but the iPhone comment starts around the 2:50 mark.

Also another funny thing, I don't know if I should say this or not – not cause it's like lascivious or something, but because it's going to screw me on the next mystery movie that I write. But forget it, I'll say it. It's very interesting.

Apple, they let you use iPhones in movies but, and this is very pivotal if you're ever watching a mystery movie, bad guys cannot have iPhones on camera.

It isn't clear what would happen if a bad guy did use an iPhone, but we'll probably never find out, either.

Johnson isn't the only director to speak about Apple recently. Taika Waititi took Apple to task over its poor notebook keyboards following this year's Oscars, and while much of it was tongue-in-cheek there's no doubt he had a point.