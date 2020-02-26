Director Rian Johnson has been discussing a scene from his hit movie "Knives Out" with Vanity Fair and he had some interesting things to say. Particularly about Apple.

While Johnson takes us through the scene in detail he notes that Apple doesn't let iPhones appear on-screen in the hands of bad guys. Probably because it's bad for the company's image.

You can watch the full video below, but the iPhone comment starts around the 2:50 mark.