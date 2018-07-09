For the past few years, Disney has been putting its princesses into more empowering roles in both the make-believe and real-life world. Continuing the #DreamBigPrincess social campaign started in 2017, Disney has upped the ante with a new campaign that lets young women make short films starring women that have inspired them.
With the help of Apple and Summerjax, 21 aspiring filmmakers will learn how to shoot, edit, and publish a short film for the DreamBigPrincess campaign.
Each video will be shot on iPhone X and will be edited using Final Cut Pro X running on MacBook Pro. The aspiring filmmakers will also participate in a unique workshop including hands-on training from Apple technical experts, mentoring sessions with female-led production company Summerjax and creative inspiration from Disney storytelling veterans.
This isn't just a PR campaign from Disney to try to clean up it's old-fashioned depiction of women from its past movies. It's part of a larger program to help women around the world learn skills they can use to achieve their goals. The Girl Up Program, run by the United Nations Foundations, works with girls and young women around the world to become gender equality advocates in their local and national arenas.
Through Disney's collaboration with Girl Up, for each like or share of a video or photo with #DreamBigPrincess on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, Disney Worldwide Services will donate US $1 to Girl Up, in support of girls' leadership and empowerment (minimum donation: $500,000/maximum donation: $1 million).
Be on the lookout this October for the films to go live across Disney's social media platforms with the hashtag #DreamBigPrincess.