NBC News is reporting that shortly after Rudy Giuliani was named Donald Trump's cybersecurity advisor in 2017, he took his iPhone to an Apple Store because he had forgotten his passcode, and after 10 failed attempts, was ultimately locked out of his iPhone.

Whoops.

We've all been there. You let your S.O. unlock your phone but now you're getting sext messages sliding up in your DMs from your co-worker so you have to change that passcode, post haste. But then, the very next day, you forget what that new one is, so you just start typing in every passcode you've ever come up with for as long as you can remember and then ... crap. Locked out.

NBC News provides a photo of the technician ticket, which shows Giuliani's name (which really doesn't prove that it was actually Giuliani) and a description of the problem and solution.