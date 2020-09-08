What you need to know
- Apple has announced a new media event for September 15.
- The myth, the legend AR7 already has some gorgeous iPhone wallpapers out.
- They're based on the September event's announcement artwork.
Apple announced its September media event a little while ago and it didn't take long for artist AR7 to create some awesome iPhone wallpapers for us to enjoy.
Based on the artwork that Apple used to announce its upcoming event, the new wallpapers are available in black and white versions and there are downloads for every iPhone you can think of. Except iPhone 12.
#wallpapers #appleevent— AR7 (@AR72014) September 8, 2020
Apple Event 15 Sept 2020 #wallpaper
for
- #iPhone11ProMax
- #iPhone11Pro
- #iPhone11
- #iPhoneXSMAX
- #iPhoneXR
- #iPhoneXS
- #iPhoneX
- ALL other #iPhone
Include Dark (Modd AR7) version
Download 👇🏻https://t.co/7c7xpDOSso
Modd & Opt. @AR72014 https://t.co/3QDHihbrm5 pic.twitter.com/pCB0wS0LGA
That isn't something we're going to have to worry about for a while, either. Apple's media event isn't expected to involve any new iPhones – we'll have to wait until October for them to be announced.
At least we have some new wallpapers to enjoy before then, right?
Apple's September event stream outs Apple Watch Series 6 ahead of launch
Apple has its YouTube channel ready to stream next week's event. And it just outed Apple Watch Series 6 ahead of time.
Fortnite's iOS ban is costing Epic Games $26 million a month
Estimates suggest that Epic Games is losing up to $26 million every month in revenue whilst Fortnite remains banned from the App Store, revealing just how costly its spat with Apple could be.
Apple picks up a new patent for an under-display Touch ID sensor
The return of Touch ID might be in the offing if a new patent for an under-display sensor is any indication.
Protect your iPad 10.2-inch screen with these handy protectors
Don't let your new 10.2-inch iPad screen get scuffed up! We have the best screen protectors for you.