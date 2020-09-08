Apple announced its September media event a little while ago and it didn't take long for artist AR7 to create some awesome iPhone wallpapers for us to enjoy.

Based on the artwork that Apple used to announce its upcoming event, the new wallpapers are available in black and white versions and there are downloads for every iPhone you can think of. Except iPhone 12.

That isn't something we're going to have to worry about for a while, either. Apple's media event isn't expected to involve any new iPhones – we'll have to wait until October for them to be announced.

At least we have some new wallpapers to enjoy before then, right?