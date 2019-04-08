Ready to upgrade to a new iPhone? Add any of the newest models — the iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or iPhone XS Max — to a new line of service on Verizon Unlimited and you can get a $200 prepaid MasterCard for your trouble. After the purchase, go to Verizon's Promotion Center website and enter the code APRILSWITCH. Fill out the rest of the instructions as prompted. It will take eight weeks to get the MasterCard.

Want to save $450 more? Trade in a select device, like your old phone, within 30 days of your above purchase. Verizon will give you a $450 promo credit if you're adding a new line. Older phones (like the iPhone 6S and earlier) max out at $300. The credit will be applied to your account over the course of 24 months. You can also save this way if you're upgrading from an existing line. Verizon will give $200 for trade-ins for upgrades or $100 for older phones. By the way, the list of select devices is pretty extensive going all the way back to the iPhone 5 and including dozens of Android phones, too.

Our review of the iPhone X was hyper positive with a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. We said, "If you're ready for something new, including an almost edge-to-edge OLED display with TrueTone and HDR, a TrueDepth camera that gives you Portrait selfies, face tracking and Animoji, and Face ID facial identity scanning, an optically stabilized telephoto lens on back, and a new gesture navigation system on front, then get your order in as soon as you can for iPhone X."

Sprint also has a deal on the iPhone XR. Get your new iPhone XR for $15 a month on the Flex Lease, which is an 18-month lease. After that time is up, you can return the phone and upgrade to a new model or buy the rest of the price of the phone. The XR is normally $31.25 a month, so you're saving $16.25 a month. The deal is applied within two bills. It requires a new line of service and approved credit. You'll have to pay the remaining balance if you cancel early.

Check out our review of the iPhone XR where we gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 and said "It has almost everything you'd want in a flagship phone for 2018, minus the price tag that's typically coming with them these days."