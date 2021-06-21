Anker makes some of our favorite portable battery packs for iPhone and iPad, and right now, you can snag the PowerCore Essential 20000 PD Portable Charger for just $34.99, which is 30% off the normal price of $49.99.

If you have an iPhone or iPad, you're more than likely putting those devices through their paces every day. While Apple touts the battery life of its devices as lasting all day, it really depends on your usage. And if you're going to use them more than normal, the battery tends to drain faster than you'd like. That's why having an external battery pack, like the Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 PD Portable Charger, is essential. Not only can it charge your best iPhone or iPad, but it can charge other smartphones, tablets, laptops, and even your Nintendo Switch .

This heavy duty portable battery pack has 20000mAh of power with 20W Power Delivery, so you get the fastest charge possible for your iPhone and iPad. It also has a secondary port for simultaneous charging.

When it comes to portable power, Anker is one of iMore's most trusted brands. I have several Anker battery packs and charging cables around the house, and it's honestly the first brand that comes to mind when I need new power solutions.

The PowerCore Essential 20000 PD Portable Charger is a bit on the larger side, but that's because it packs 20000mAh of battery capacity. That can get you five full charges for an iPhone 12 and over two and a half charges for an iPad mini 5. Depending on what device you're charging, you're at least getting one or two full charges out of this battery pack (that's from zero to 100%).

But what makes the PowerCore Essential 20000 PD battery so good is how it supports 20W USB-C Power Delivery charging, which means you can get a 50% charge in just 30 minutes on an iPhone 12. There's also a secondary 18W USB port for charging two devices simultaneously.

And if you care about looks, the PowerCore Essential looks sleek with a matte exterior and a textured front. The status LED lights are also integrated directly into the power button, so you can easily see how much juice is left.

Anker is one of our preferred brands when it comes to power accessories for our iPhones and iPads, so the PowerCore Essential 20000 PD is a one of the best Prime Day iPhone deals. Most of us have several Anker batteries in our arsenal, and it's always a go-to. For more savings, don't forget to check out our other Prime Day deal roundups!