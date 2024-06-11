After 9 years, Apple has finally added the Apple Watch feature we've been begging for — rest days are here, and they won't break your award streaks

WWDC 2024 (Image credit: Apple) 1. iOS 18 — what's next for iPhone?

Last year, we were on our knees begging for Apple to finally take notice of one of the most crucial parts of fitness on Apple Watch. More than a year later, the call has finally been answered. With watchOS 11, the Apple Watch is finally going to add rest days to your fitness tracking, and they won't break your award streaks.

While watchOS 11 was a muted affair at WWDC 2024, the best Apple Watches are getting some key new fitness features very soon. First up, a new Vitals app can measure important health metrics while you sleep. Using data from heart rate, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, sleep duration, and blood oxygen, the new Vitals app can give you daily health status updates, notifying you if anything looks off.

Training load and rest days

For those of us who use the Apple Watch as a vital workout companion, there are two big new features. The first is training load, which lets you measure the intensity and impact of workouts on your body over time. "Training load helps users understand the strain on their body from workouts over the last seven days compared to the last 28 days," Apple explains. Users can score their workouts on a scale of 1 to 10, and a new algorithm will track effort in cardio-based workouts. This all adds up to training load tracking, which lets users monitor the strain of exercise on their body so as to prevent injury.

If things are getting out of hand, you can now schedule in a rest day to your training. Whether you have an injury or just need a day off, you can pause your Apple Watch rings for a day, a week, a month, or more. The best bit? It won't affect your Apple Watch award streaks.

Elsewhere on watchOS 11, Live Activities are coming to your wrist. However, Apple Watch misses out on the big new Apple Intelligence AI push coming to iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

