What you need to know
- Apple has announced that veterans across the nation can now access their Health Records using iPhone.
- Apple and the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) have partnered in the service.
- It means veterans can see all of their medical records in one place, including medications, immunizations and lab results.
Apple has announced that Health Records is now available to veterans across the US on iPhone. In partnership with the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), veterans on iOS who receive their care through the Veterans Health Administration can now access Health Records directly through the Health app on iPhone.
The press release states:
The VA is the largest medical system in the United States, providing service to more than 9 million veterans across 1,243 facilities, including hospitals and clinics. Today, the VA joins Johns Hopkins, University of California San Diego, Quest Diagnostics, Allscripts and 400 other health care provider organizations, laboratory networks, and electronic health records vendors who all support Health Records on iPhone. By signing into their providers' patient portals in the Health app, veterans can see all of their health records in one place, including medications, immunizations, lab results and more. The Health app continually updates these records giving VA patients access to a single, integrated snapshot of their health profile whenever they want, quickly and privately.
Because of iOS, all Health Records data is encrypted, and of course protected by a passcode, Touch ID or Face ID. Commenting on the news, Apple COO Jeff Williams said:
"Helping veterans gain a better understanding of their health is our chance to show our gratitude for their service... By working with the VA to offer Health Records on iPhone, we hope to help those who served have greater peace of mind that their health care is in good hands."
Health Records was first introduced in iOS 12. Along with The Veterans Administration, there are over 400 health care providers who all support Health Records on iPhone. With this latest partnership, veterans will be able to see all of their health records in one place including medications, immunizations, lab results and more.
