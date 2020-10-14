What you need to know
- Apple announced new iPhones and HomePod mini yesterday.
- As always, the music Apple used was just right.
- We've collected all of the music Apple used so you don't have to.
Apple's big iPhone 12 and HomePod mini announcement was, as ever, filled with some pretty great tunes. Apple has a knack of choosing the right song for the right video and yesterday was no different. But you don't need to listen to the whole event just to relive the music – we've got them all ready to go.
Because our own Stephen Warwick has no life, nor kids, he's taken Shazam to Apple's iPhone 12 announcement video. The result is a collection of the songs Apple used to announce its latest hotness.
You can thank him over on Twitter.
Listen up!
Want it all in a handy Apple Music playlist. Of course you do!
Now, it's over to you. Who can tell me – in the comments or on Twitter – which part of the event these songs are from and, more importantly, which is your fave? Don't worry, they're all in order at least!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
HomePod mini is Apple's first to support Thread networking technology
Apple's new HomePod mini smart speaker will support Thread technology, but it will be limited to devices using Apple's HomeKit.
iPhone 12 mini is smaller than this year's iPhone SE, but not the original
A drawing of Apple's new lineup shows how the latest iPhones compare in size to their previous generations, and the results are interesting.
Apple condensed a 70-minute iPhone announcement into just 51 seconds
Want to see what Apple had to announce today but don't have 70 minutes to re-watch the video? Surely you can spare 51 seconds!
Protect your iPhone 12 Pro with one of these screen protectors
If you're picking up a new iPhone 12 Pro, keep that screen safe with a great screen protector.