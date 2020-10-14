Apple's big iPhone 12 and HomePod mini announcement was, as ever, filled with some pretty great tunes. Apple has a knack of choosing the right song for the right video and yesterday was no different. But you don't need to listen to the whole event just to relive the music – we've got them all ready to go.

Because our own Stephen Warwick has no life, nor kids, he's taken Shazam to Apple's iPhone 12 announcement video. The result is a collection of the songs Apple used to announce its latest hotness.

You can thank him over on Twitter.

Listen up!

Want it all in a handy Apple Music playlist. Of course you do!

Now, it's over to you. Who can tell me – in the comments or on Twitter – which part of the event these songs are from and, more importantly, which is your fave? Don't worry, they're all in order at least!