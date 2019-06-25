Twelve South's popular HiRise charging stand just got a major upgrade, making it even easier to keep your iPhone powered up. The HiRise Wireless is an elegant Qi-wireless charging stand which converts into a wireless charging pad for travel easily, and it's not just useful for iPhone owners and AirPod listeners but anyone with a Qi-compatible device.

Featuring a gunmetal chrome finish and a soft leather cushion to rest your phone on, the HiRise Wireless's stand is constructed of heavy, polished metal which offers a luxurious feel that pairs well with today's top-of-the-line smartphones. Like its predecessors, the stand tilts your device towards you so you can continue browsing the web, using FaceTime, or keeping an eye on your notifications while it's powering up.

The HiRise Wireless offers a fast charge for select devices up to 10W, but its most efficient feature is in its ability to convert into a wireless charging pad. All you have to do is disconnect the HiRise Power Disc from the stand and plug the included USB-C cable into it. Then, you'll be able to set it on your desk as a charging pad to power up Apple's latest AirPods that feature a Qi-enabled charging case, or pack it away in your backpack or suitcase to take on your next vacation. It's even capable of charging through most phone cases up to 3mm thick.

If you're ready to upgrade to the HiRise Wireless, it's now available for purchase via Amazon and Twelve South's website at its retail price of $79.99.