A new waterproof iPhone case by Hitcase is now available at Best Buy stores across the nation starting today — the Hitcase Splash. Hitcase's second waterproof case improves upon last year's Hitcase Shield Link model, and at a retail price of $69.99, it's worth considering for those who want that extra level of protection for their device.

The Hitcase Splash is available in sizes for the latest iPhone devices all the way back to the iPhone 7. Constructed of TPU plastic with a HiTex textured exterior bumper and a transparent backing, this case offers both drop-resistance and water-resistance so it's not so risky bringing your phone anywhere and everywhere you go. Despite having a precise cutout for your charging port, it fully encloses your phone to ensure no water can seep in. It's waterproof up to 10 feet and is thin enough to support wireless chargers. There's also a built-in Redi Action button that lets you access your camera and begin shooting footage quickly, which is a nice bonus for those who like to share to social media often.

Various models of the Hitcase Splash are now available at Best Buy and Hitcase for $69.99 each, as well as Best Buy's official eBay Store. Hitcase also includes a one-year limited product warranty with your purchase.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.