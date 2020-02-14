What you need to know
- Android phone makers are in love with folding phones.
- They can't stop making them, but Apple is yet to join in.
- This video shows how easily a folding iPhone can be made.
With Samsung having already launched two folding phones and even Motorola able to make a phone that bends in the middle, where's Apple's folding iPhone? It doesn't exist yet, but it could. And it probably should, too.
That's because one YouTube video already shows Apple exactly how to make a folding iPhone. And it's so simple it's amazing Apple's billions of dollars and top-notch engineers haven't done it yet.
Check it out.
This folding iPhone even looks like one of my favorite iPhones – iPhone 6. Sure, it's very pink but if that's what it takes to get a folding iPhone, I'm sure we'll all suck it up. Right?
Over to you, Apple.
January 2020 NPD saw Super Smash Bros. Ultimate take the lead on Switch
The January 2020 NPD report has been released and a slow month of spending sees Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot take the top spot. The Nintendo Switch, to no shock, was the best-selling console of the month.
Gmail for iOS is getting support for the Files app
Google is reportedly rolling out support for the Files app now.
Apple has been ordered to pay for overtime accrued due to bag searches
Apple has lost a class action lawsuit and been ordered to pay up.
There's little extra bulk with these iPhone XR cases
A thin case is for the person who doesn't want any extra bulk on their phone. You'll have the protection without having to feel like your phone has put on some pounds. These are some great options for the iPhone XR that will protect your phone while still feeling like a phone.