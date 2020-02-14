Folding Iphone MockSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Android phone makers are in love with folding phones.
  • They can't stop making them, but Apple is yet to join in.
  • This video shows how easily a folding iPhone can be made.

With Samsung having already launched two folding phones and even Motorola able to make a phone that bends in the middle, where's Apple's folding iPhone? It doesn't exist yet, but it could. And it probably should, too.

That's because one YouTube video already shows Apple exactly how to make a folding iPhone. And it's so simple it's amazing Apple's billions of dollars and top-notch engineers haven't done it yet.

Check it out.

This folding iPhone even looks like one of my favorite iPhones – iPhone 6. Sure, it's very pink but if that's what it takes to get a folding iPhone, I'm sure we'll all suck it up. Right?

Over to you, Apple.