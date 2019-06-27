A new Apple feature likely to arrive this fall could let your iPhone fix Apple TV audio sync issues. With Wireless Audio Sync, your handset is used to identify and correct audio problems that sometimes occur when an Apple TV uses secondary speakers. The feature is baked into the latest iOS 13 developer beta.

Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac (sadly, no public beta for the Apple Watch). While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.





The problem

Frustration quickly reigns when you're watching Apple TV content only to discover the audio coming out of your speakers doesn't match with the video. Most noticeable when people on the screen are talking, this problem occurs when the television is processing the video signal at a slightly faster speed than the audio.

To resolve this, Apple is currently testing Wireless Audio Sync, which you initiate in the Apple TV settings.

Using Wireless Audio Sync

The new tool requires that your iPhone is using iOS 13, while your Apple TV has tvOS 13 installed. Both devices must be on the same home network and signed into the same Apple ID.

On Apple TV:

Click on the Settings app on the Home screen. Select Video and Audio. Under Calibration, click Wireless Audio Sync.

You're now asked to tap on a notification box that's on a nearly iOS device to begin the sync process.

On iPhone:

Tap Continue on the Wireless Audio Sync box.

Your iPhone and Apple TV are put through a series of tests that includes the playing of sound tones. The only requirement is that your iPhone is close enough to your television for it to hear the sound. The test itself doesn't require further interaction.

When the test is complete, click Done on your Apple TV or iPhone.

To repeat the test:

At any time, you can reset and repeat the Wireless Audio Sync test. On Apple TV:

Click on the Settings app on the Home screen. Select Video and Audio. Under Calibration, click Wireless Audio Sync. Click Reset.

Enhance your Apple TV experience

There's a long list of awesome accessories for Apple TV, including these three:

Questions?

Until Apple officially releases iOS 13 and tvOS 13, the Wireless Audio Sync feature remains firmly in beta testing. During this time, Apple could change the process or remove the tool from a future beta version. If anything changes, we'll update this post. In the meantime, let us know if you have any question about the feature below.