HomeKit accessories enable some pretty awesome conveniences such as turning on and off lights and locking and unlocking doors all from the comforts of your couch. However, issues can arise causing your devices to become unresponsive to Siri commands and will show "No Response" in the Home app, suddenly making your home not so smart.

Here are a few good troubleshooting tips for getting a cranky HomeKit system to work.

Make sure you're logged into your iCloud account and that Home is enabled

In theory, any device logged in to your Apple ID should be able to understand and execute HomeKit commands. If you're having trouble with your primary device or an auxiliary one, double-check to make sure you're logged into iCloud and that Home is toggled on by using the following steps.

Open Settings. Tap on your Profile (your name at the top). Tap on iCloud. Check to see if Home is toggled on.

Make sure that Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are turned on

Most HomeKit devices utilize Bluetooth or Wi-Fi for connectivity. Bluetooth devices talk directly to your iOS device or your HomeKit hub, and as such, require that Bluetooth is turned on. You can check to see if Bluetooth is enabled on your iOS device by using the following steps.

Open Settings. Tap on Bluetooth. Ensure that Bluetooth is toggled on.

Wi-Fi devices connect to your home's Wi-Fi network, and will not respond to commands that are sent to them if Wi-Fi is turned off on your iPhone or iPad and you do not have a HomeKit hub. Check to see if Wi-Fi is turned on by following these steps.

Open Settings. Tap on Wi-Fi. Make sure that Wi-Fi is turned on.

Check your network and individually reset your accessories

When you launch the Home app or the device manufacturer's app, do you get nothing at all? Double-check that your network is online and that your HomeKit-enabled accessories are connected to it either by ethernet (if you're using a HomeKit bridge) or Wi-Fi. If you're still not getting any indication that you're connected, you may want to reset your hardware. Each HomeKit manufacturer has a slightly different process for this, so we advise checking with them to see what you need to do, but it usually involves pressing a tiny button on the side of the hardware or bridge. This won't delete your existing HomeKit house; instead, it just resets the individual accessory's connection to HomeKit.

Once you've done so, it's time to re-open the Home app or manufacturer's app and re-add those accessories.

How to set up your HomeKit accessories

Are your HomeKit accessories still working inside the manufacturer's app?

If your connected hardware still seems to be responding when you press on buttons inside of the manufacturer's app, you might have a bug on the iOS side of things. There are a few options to try here, including restarting your iOS device and logging in and out of iCloud.

For more details on this process, follow the guide here.

Resetting your HomeKit sync

If all else fails, you're going to have to reset your HomeKit settings to get everything working smoothly again. This means that you'll have to reconstruct your HomeKit home from scratch—a huge pain if you have multiple accessories—but if you've explored all other avenues, this may be the one you'll have to take.

Open the Home app. Tap on the House Icon. Swipe down to the bottom of the Settings screen. Tap Remove Home.

This reset will wipe any stored rooms and zones, along with the house name that you've asked Siri to remember, and you will have to re-pair your accessories. The next time you open the Home app or the app for your HomeKit-enabled accessory, you'll be prompted to give your connected home a new name and re-link your HomeKit bridge or other connected accessories.

Can't add a guest to your home?

If you're having trouble adding a guest to your home, check out our troubleshooting suggestions in our adding guests to HomeKit explainer:

Are you on 4G/LTE/5G? You might need a HomeKit hub

HomeKit devices primarily work within the confines of your Wi-Fi network. If you're on iOS and your HomeKit manufacturer has built-in support for HAP (HomeKit Accessory Protocol), you should be able to access those devices on a cellular connection, but if you're finding yourself out of luck, you might need to hook up a HomeKit Hub. The following devices can be used as a HomeKit Hub: Apple TV, HomePod, or an iPad connected to your Wi-Fi network.

Normally, all of the handshaking and Siri commanding happens within the boundaries of your Wi-Fi network. But your HomeKit Hub—in combination with your Apple ID—gives your iPhone or iPad a way to securely talk to your HomeKit devices even when you're outside the house.

It does so using an under-the-hood mixture of iCloud Keychain and HomeKit frameworks. Say you're on LTE: You invoke Siri on your device and give the command "Turn on the lights." Without a HomeKit Hub that command goes nowhere: Siri replies with "I can't do that."

With a HomeKit Hub, however, that command travels over the cellular network to the device, where it handshakes using your Apple ID. "This is the owner of this HomeKit network," the HomeKit Hub says to your installed HomeKit bridge or device. "Here's a command from them." The HomeKit bridge or device then executes the command, and the lights in your home pop on.

For more information on HomeKit hubs, check out this explainer:

Still having problems?

Still can't connect to your HomeKit devices after following these steps? Sound off in the comments and we'll try to give you a hand.