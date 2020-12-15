A group of Indian manufacturers has written to Apple supplier Wistron to offer support following a riot at an iPhone factory over the weekend.

In a letter dated December 15, India's ICEA (India Cellular and Electronics Association) wrote to Wistron in the wake of a riot that took place at an iPhone plant in Karnataka over the weekend.

The letter states:

As a leading industry association representing electronics manufacturers, that has worked tirelessly on advancing India's objectives to become a global hub for electronics manufacturing, we express deep concern and unflinching solidarity with the Wistron management and its employees. Wistron is a very valued member of ICEA. We want to assure you that what has occurred at the Wistron factory is neither a reflection of India as a country, nor our culture. We believe in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) and the concept of Atithi Devo Bhava (the guest is equivalent to God).

The letter further states that the ICEA has "the highest respect for Wistron", and that whilst there are HR issues and "scope for improvement" at any new factory "none of it justifies acts of vandalism and stealing." The letter further notes that there are several peaceful means by which employees can register complaints.

The group said it stands by Wistron fully and is committed to working with government and security agencies to ensure an incident like this is never repeated. The letter concludes:

We look forward to working with you closely to identify the issues at hand, ensuring justice for those who perpetrated these unacceptable acts, and opening a fresh chapter which is both forward looking and prosperous for Wistron and India as a host country.

Over the weekend a violent riot at the Wistron plant saw glass smashed and cars overturned and set alight, over allegations of unpaid wages. Recent estimates suggested the damage incurred could be as much as $60M, however, Wistron has downplayed this figure.