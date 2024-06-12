With iOS 18, you no longer have an Apple ID — say hello to Apple Account

WWDC 2024 (Image credit: Apple) 1. iOS 18 — what's next for iPhone?

2. iPadOS 18 — will Apple finally unleash the power of iPad?

3. macOS 15 — what's new for Mac?

4. Apple Intelligence — what will it be able to do?

With the advent of iOS 18, coming to all of Apple’s best iPhones in the fall, Apple is making a branding change to one of its most important features, ending decades-long branding in the process.

While many of the iOS 18 changes, such as customization, Apple Intelligence, and the new Photos are significant overhauls worthy of keynote attention and press release announcements, many of iOS’ changes each year are subtle, under-the-surface tweaks that often go unnoticed.

In a press release this week, Apple confirmed that with the release of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and watchOS 11, “Apple ID is renamed to Apple Account for a consistent sign-in experience across Apple services and devices, and relies on a user’s existing credentials.”

The end of Apple ID

As noted, there don’t seem to be any technical changes to Apple ID, now Apple Account, to go along with this rebrand. You’ll still use the same email address and password to log into the same myriad of Apple services including iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and more.

While this change might seem so subtle as to be inconsequential, it is a change that could take some of the friction out of tech support, either at home or at the Genius Bar, for users who aren’t as tech-savvy. You’ve doubtless heard a relative at some point refer to their Apple ID as their “Apple account” in some form anyway, so by changing the branding Apple could actually make it much easier for users to get support. As a former Apple employee myself, I can confidently say that at least half of the tech support queries Apple deals with are login issues. However, if someone comes into the store and says they need help with their Apple account, that could mean anything from their iCloud email address to the four-digit passcode on their phone. Perhaps this new branding will help some users pin down the proper name for what was once the Apple ID, helping them get support that little bit quicker.

We're covering the WWDC 2024 event as it happens. Follow WWDC 2024 LIVE here. Or check out our roundups for all the latest on the newly announced iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and Apple Intelligence.

More from iMore