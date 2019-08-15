What you need to know
- An iOS 13 beta 7 asset suggests the iPhone 11 will be unveiled on September 10.
- The asset is conspicuously titled "HoldForRelease."
- Last year, Apple's iPhone XS event was held on September 12.
Apple on Thursday released a new beta for iOS 13, and in it is an asset that points to the iPhone 11 being announced on September 10, according to multiple reports.
The asset, which is conspicuously titled "HoldForRelease," features an iPhone screenshot with the date set to Tuesday the 10th. Based on Apple's tendency to introduce new iPhone models in September, it's not hard to imagine that asset pointing to the iPhone 11's announcement on September 10.
A similar thing happened last year, according to iHelpBR, who discovered the new asset. Ahead of the iPhone XS announcement, a screenshot was discovered that featured the date September 12, which is when Apple wound up announcing the device.
Apple is expected to introduce three new iPhone models at its upcoming event, including the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. At least two of the devices are expected to feature a triple-camera setup along with faster internals.
We should know pretty soon whether that September 10 date is legit. For now, here are some of the features you want to see from the iPhone 11 Pro.
