Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 11 at an event on September 10. About a week later, on September 20, the device will launch, according to an AppleInsider report.

The report claims Apple employees are currently prepping for a planned iPhone 11 launch on September 20 — a timeline that sticks closely to previous iPhone launches. If history is a guide, Apple fans should be able to preorder the iPhone 11 this Friday, September 13.

To celebrate the launch of the iPhone 11, Apple will reportedly reopen its iconic Fifth Avenue store in New York City, which has been closed for the past few years due to renovations. Recently, Apple uncovered the store's new glass cube with a teaser saying the store would reopen very soon.

It would make sense to reopen a flagship store for such a big event. Before the store closed for renovations, it was one of the most trafficked in the world thanks to its location and hours of operation; the store is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

When the iPhone 11 does launch, it's expected to feature a triple-camera system, support for device-to-device wireless charging, and a new coprocessor that may allow for more accurate location-tracking.

Apple September 2019 iPhone Event Preview