A new research note from Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Apple's iPhone production schedule is currently behind schedule by four to six weeks.

As reported by AppleInsider:

Apple's next-generation "iPhone 12" will incorporate "high-end" lens arrays in its rear-facing camera design, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Existing manufacturing partner Largan is said to begin shipments of camera lenses bound for iPhone in mid-July, Kuo said in a research note published Friday. Compared to past years, Largan's estimated production window for the second half of 2020 has been delayed by four to six weeks, meaning peak iPhone lens shipments will fall between September and November. Previous years have seen the firm ship product to Apple assembly partners between August and October.

The news follows a report earlier this week suggesting Apple was aggressively trying to cut iPhone 12 delays. Not only has Apple's supply chain in China and other parts been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year, but travel restrictions have also prevented key design decisions from being made, delaying prototyping. Indeed, the report earlier this week suggested the iPhone 12's design has still not been finished, but that Apple has worked to cut down delays significantly. The report states that three months ago the iPhone 12 was delayed until 2021.

Regarding the high-end camera, rumors suggest the iPhone 12 lineup will include a 2 lens setup for the lower-end models, and a three-lens configuration including a LiDAR scanner on the 'Pro' models.