Mac Pro-Like Iphone ConceptSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • There's a new iPhone concept for us to enjoy.
  • Or hate.
  • It's like a Mac Pro but somehow worse.

There are two kinds of iPhone concepts. There are the ones that are based in reality and rumors that give us an idea of what to expect from an iPhone. And then there are concepts like this one found by Cult of Mac. Concepts that we hope never make it beyond the internet.

This particular concept comes courtesy of the Phone Industry YouTube channel and it takes all of its cues from Mac Pro. Not in a good way, either. If you thought the holes on the Mac Pro chassis were awkward, they're somehow worse here.

Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

But that's not the best and/or worst bit. That's the handle things at the top and bottom. You know, so you can carry your iPhone around like a tray.

I will say one thing though – I'd buy an iPhone with Apple's Mac Pro wheels on it.

No, I don't know why.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.