There are two kinds of iPhone concepts. There are the ones that are based in reality and rumors that give us an idea of what to expect from an iPhone. And then there are concepts like this one found by Cult of Mac. Concepts that we hope never make it beyond the internet.

This particular concept comes courtesy of the Phone Industry YouTube channel and it takes all of its cues from Mac Pro. Not in a good way, either. If you thought the holes on the Mac Pro chassis were awkward, they're somehow worse here.