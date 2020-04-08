The CEO of Medtronic Plc has revealed that Apple's iPhone manufacturing partner Foxconn is to begin making ventilators on US soil.

As reported by Bloomberg:

Foxconn, the company responsible for assembling most of the world's Apple Inc. iPhones, will aid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by developing and making ventilators in the U.S. The Wisconsin plant owned by Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., will be used to manufacture ventilators, Medtronic Plc Chief Executive Officer Omar Ishrak told CNBC. Foxconn confirmed the partnership in a statement on Wednesday but did not say when it will start making the medical equipment. Evelyn Tsai, spokesperson for founder Terry Gou, said production would take place in Wisconsin and Taiwan.

According to the report, the collaboration covers both "design and development of the devices". Production is purported to be starting within four to six weeks, however, there was no clarification given on how many ventilators would be created as a result.

Apple itself has already made plenty of efforts in supporting the relief effort for COVID-19. Yesterday, Tim Cook appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon via FaceTime to announce a donation of $10 million to 'One World: Together at Home' relief event. Apple is also assisting in the creation of face shields, personal protective equipment that can be used by frontline medical staff. Apple has also donated several million masks to health workers, including 1.9 million that were given to the state of New York, for which Apple was thanked by Governor Andrew Cuomo.