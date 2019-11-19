Apple's iPhone 11 may be here, but that doesn't mean the iPhone XS isn't a stellar option if you're in the market for an upgrade. Right now over on Amazon UK, customers can take advantage of Amazon's Deal of the Day, and snag up to 19% off a renewed iPhone . Not only is the XS Max still a brilliant phone, this deal comes backed by Amazon's 1-year Renewed Guarantee. Renewed Amazon products look and work like new, they aren't Apple-certified but will have a battery capacity of at least 80%.

Savings to be had on all of Apple's iPhone XS and XS Max models on Amazon UK. A 64GB XS will set you back £520, whilst the most expensive XS Max (256GB) is just £620.

The iPhone XS features a Super Retina Display of 5.8 inches, 12MP camera, Face ID and an IP68 water resistance rating (up to 2m for 30 minutes). The XS Max packs all of that in behind a 6.5-inch display that also hides a much larger battery for extended usage.

The biggest saving to be found is on the iPhone XS with 256GB capacity in the gold finish, which has a discount of 19%, down to £550 from £680, a whopping £130 off! Supplies are limited and already dwindling, so be sure to place your order as soon as possible. Once you've picked up your phone, take a look at our guide to the best iPhone XS accessories for ways to put your savings to good use.

