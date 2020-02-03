Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revised his iPhone shipment predictions for the first quarter of 2020 over concerns that the Chinese coronavirus outbreak will impact Apple's manufacturing abilities. That's according to a research note picked up by MacRumors. The outbreak began in Wuhan, China, with Apple having already closed all offices, Apple Stores, and contact centers on the mainland.

As a result of concerns over manufacturing capabilities during the outbreak, Kuo has now revised his shipping estimate by 10%, resulting in a 36-40 million unit range.

While iPhone suppliers are keen to show that it's business as usual it's thought that production of the new iPhone 9 – assuming that's a thing, of course – could be impacted. The device is rumored to be heading into mass production right about now with the coronavirus potentially impacting that.

With coronavirus now very much a worldwide issue as cases pop up in all corners of the globe, it's possible things could go from bad to worse for all companies. Not just Apple.

