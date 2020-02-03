What you need to know
- Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reduced his iPhone shipment predictions.
- He reduced it by 10% to 36-40 million units.
- He is concerned that the coronavirus outbreak could impact production.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revised his iPhone shipment predictions for the first quarter of 2020 over concerns that the Chinese coronavirus outbreak will impact Apple's manufacturing abilities. That's according to a research note picked up by MacRumors. The outbreak began in Wuhan, China, with Apple having already closed all offices, Apple Stores, and contact centers on the mainland.
As a result of concerns over manufacturing capabilities during the outbreak, Kuo has now revised his shipping estimate by 10%, resulting in a 36-40 million unit range.
While iPhone suppliers are keen to show that it's business as usual it's thought that production of the new iPhone 9 – assuming that's a thing, of course – could be impacted. The device is rumored to be heading into mass production right about now with the coronavirus potentially impacting that.
With coronavirus now very much a worldwide issue as cases pop up in all corners of the globe, it's possible things could go from bad to worse for all companies. Not just Apple.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple to close its entire China operation 'out of an abundance of caution'
Apple has confirmed it is shutting down its entire operation in mainland China until at least February 9 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
No new Nintendo Switch in 2020
That's right folks, there will not be a new Nintendo Switch in 2020.
Apple chipmaker TSMC says production has not been affected by coronavirus
Apple chipmaker TSMC says its production remains unnaffected by the coronavirus outbreak.
Accessorize your iPad mini with maximum quality
So you’ve just ordered (or are thinking of ordering) a brand new iPad mini 5 (2019): you obviously know how portable, efficient, and reliable your little tablet is, but why not dress it up for success?