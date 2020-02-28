What you need to know
- Lady Gag's latest song has a new video to go with it.
- The video for "Stupid Love" was shot on an iPhone.
- The singer teased the video on Twitter.
Singer Lady Gaga has teased the video for her latest song, "Stupid Love". Oh, and it was shot on an iPhone.
Sharing a clip of the video, Gaga also included the tag #ShotOniPhone which is what everyone does when sharing images and videos that were created using Apple's iPhones. Although we don't yet know which phone was used, it's very likely it was either iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro given the unlikelihood of Apple letting an older iPhone be used.
“STUPID LOVE”— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 27, 2020
9 HOURS #LG6 #ShotOniPhone pic.twitter.com/ZMdoy3jGDG
Billboard noted that the song goes live today, February 28. It's also the first single from the singer since 2017.
You can now also watch the full video to take it all in, and it's fair to say that whichever iPhone was used, certainly did its job.
Why don't any of my videos look like that?
Apple reportedly readying an iPad Pro Smart Keyboard with built-in trackpad
Apple is said to be getting ready to announce a new iPad Pro Smart Keyboard with a built-in trackpad for the very first time.
Clockwork Synergy's Seat Belt NATO Band wears tough but looks great
Have you been searching for an Apple Watch band that can stand up to your many adventures but look good doing it? Check out the latest band from Clockwork Synergy.
Apple removes Plague Inc. from Chinese App Store
Popular disease-simulation game Plague Inc. has been removed from Apple's Chinese App Store, in a move possibly linked to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in China.
These are the best 4K monitors you can buy for Mac
To get the most out of your Mac, you need a beautiful display. A 4K monitor is a huge step in the right direction. Here are the best 4K monitors for your Mac.